Video: Car in Nitish Kumar's Convoy Gets Stuck In Bihar, Cops Provide Helping Hand

Car In Nitish Kumar’s Convoy Stuck | WATCH

‘Made Mistake Going With RJD’

Bihar CM said that JDU-led Bihar government is working wholeheartedly for women which was not the case in Mahagathbandhan. CM Kumar admitted that he made a mistake over his past alliance with RJD.

"What was the condition of women earlier? Since we started the 'Jeevika Didi' scheme - women are happy, and whenever they need help, they are given help...I had mistakenly gone with them (opposition), but now I am with my old friends. Did they (Opposition) do any work for women? We have worked for everyone - be it Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backward, Dalits or women. People should remember this," he said.