Dehradun: People had a miraculous escape when a helicopter made an emergency landing a few metres away from Kedarnath helipad due to a technical glitch. The chopper was reportedly carrying seven people, including six passengers and a pilot, at the time of the incident.

A video of the incident has emerged on social media. In the video, the chopper can be seen going into a tailspin, triggering panic among people standing nearby.

VT-CLR, Leonardo A119 Koala, Kestrel Aviation, Kedarnath base camp today❗



Miraculous escape from what looks like loss of directional control (rudder/servo failure?). Six 360° turns before setting down outside the helipad. Remarkably well controlled by the pilot. All safe. pic.twitter.com/LKpaUXuok4 — Kaypius (@realkaypius)

People were seen running away from the helicopter after they noticed it was going haywire. The chopper made a rough landline on the uneven field below the helipad area. The tail of the helicopter suffered damage in the incident after it colliding with the ground while spinning.

All the seven people on board the aircraft are said to be safe. This comes as the Char Dham Yatra is underway in Uttarakhand.

The Char Dham Yatra commenced in May this year, welcoming the devotees from across the country to the three of the four shrines, including Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath.

The Char Dham pilgrimage holds spiritual significance in Hinduism. This journey typically extends from April-May to October-November.

As people believe that one should complete the Yatra in a clockwise direction, the pilgrimage begins from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally concludes at Badrinath.

