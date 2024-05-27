Advertisement

Ranchi: A distressing video went viral showing a man barging into a bar with a rifle in hand and shooting the DJ (disc jockey) after he was denied alcohol by the place's employees.

The incident occurred in Jharkhand's Ranchi. In the video captured, the man had covered his face with his T-shirt.

Advertisement

As per reports, the accused arrived at the bar with four others at around 1 am. When asked for alcohol, the staff refused the group stating that it had closed.

🚨🚨 Jharkhand : A man shot dead a DJ late last night at a bar after the employees refused to serve him alcohol in Ranchi, the state capital of Jharkhand.



Shocking to see a rifle.. NIA should investigate this case... pic.twitter.com/nzKSGmYDln — srisathya (@sathyashrii)

A senior police official said that on being refused a heated argument ensued between the group and the staff. During the argument, one of the men brought in a rifle and shot at the DJ in his chest from point-blank range.

Following this, the accused fled the scene, while the DJ was taken to a nearby medical centre where he was declared dead.

Advertisement

As of now, the police are currently examining the footage and the hunt is underway for the shooter and his aides.