Dramatic Escape Caught on Cam as Landslide Hits Jammu-Srinagar National Highway; Police Official, Locals Narrowly Survive

A police official and a few locals had a very narrow escape after a landslide struck the upper reaches of Seri village in Jammu's Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) triggered by heavy rainfall. The incident, captured in a viral video, shows a police officer narrowly avoiding being swept away by the surging waters while attempting to assist stranded civilians.

The flash floods, resulting from intense rainfall, caused significant damage to infrastructure. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a critical route connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India, was blocked due to landslides and debris, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

Rescue operations were promptly initiated and civilians were evacuated from low-lying areas to safer locations.

Advisory Issued

The Deputy Commissioner of Ramban Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary along with SSP Kulbir Singh is closely monitoring restoration work on NH-44 at Ramban and Seri. The administration has also advised the locals and tourists to follow traffic and weather advisories for safety and cooperation.