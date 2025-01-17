VIDEO: Farooq Abdullah's Narrow Escape After Convoy Rams Into Cow on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway | Image: X

Jaipur: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah escaped unhurt after a car in his convoy crashed into a cow on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Friday.

The National Conference leader was on his way to Ajmer from Delhi.

No one was injured in the accident, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash Sharma said the car collided with a cow near Bhandarej.

Abdullah's vehicle was moving ahead and his journey to Ajmer was unhampered, he added.