Video: Firecrackers Burst, Sweets Distributed Outside Acquitted Malegaon Case Accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit's House

Pune, Maharashtra: Following the acquittal of all accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, celebrations erupted outside the residence of Lt. Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, one of the accused in the case.

Firecrackers were burst, and sweets were distributed to well-wishers who gathered there after the verdict was announced.

Earlier in the day, Lt. Colonel Prasad Purohit, while speaking to the media, thanked the court for restoring his faith in the justice system.

"I thank you for restoring the faith of the common man in the system again. In life of a nation individual lives don't matter, it's the nation which matters ultimately," he said.

"I thank you for giving me a chance to serve my nation and my organisation with the same conviction which I was doing before me being framed in this matter. I don't blame any organisation for all this. Organisations like investigating agencies are not wrong but people inside the organisations are the ones who have done wrong," he added.

He further thanked the armed forces for supporting him during his difficult time.

"I am extremely grateful to the country and those who stood by us. I am grateful to the judiciary for understanding the case and delivering justice to all of us. During the fight, the Armed forces stood by me. I have no words to express my gratitude to all of them," he said.

About The Malegaon Blast Case Verdict

Mumbai's NIA special court on Thursday acquitted all seven accused of being involved in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, with the court saying that the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt. The NIA court has also ordered the Maharashtra government to award Rs 2 lakh compensation to the families of the victims and Rs 50,000 compensation to the injured.

A total of 7 people were accused, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhankar Dhar Dwivedi (Shankaracharya) and Sameer Kulkarni.

'All bail bonds of the accused are cancelled and sureties are discharged," the NIA special court said.

The court had examined 323 prosecution witnesses and 8 defence witnesses before pronouncing the verdict. The 7 people have been acquitted of all charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms act and all other charges.

"Prosecution proved that a blast occurred in Malegaon but failed to prove that bomb was placed in that motorcycle," the Judge Abhay Lohati said.

The court also mentioned that there were some manipulation done of medical certificates. "Court has come to a conclusion that injured people were not 101 but 95 only and there was manipulation. In some medical certificates," the court said.

The court also said that there is no evidence of storing or assembling the explosives in Prasad Purohit's residence, who was another accused in the case.

"No sketch of spot was done by the investigation officer while doing panchnama. No finger print , dump data or anything else was collected for the spot. The samples were contaminated so reports can't be conclusive and relied upon," the court said.

On the alleged role on Abhinav Bharat organisation, the court said that there was no evidence of the funds of the organisation being used for terror activities.