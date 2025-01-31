sb.scorecardresearch

  • Video: Forest Fire Triggers Mine Blast Along LoC in Poonch’s Mendhar

Published 18:08 IST, January 31st 2025

Video: Forest Fire Triggers Mine Blast Along LoC in Poonch’s Mendhar

A forest fire triggered a mine explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar and Mankote sectors of Poonch district on Friday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Forest Fire Triggers Mine Blast Along LoC in Poonch
Forest Fire Triggers Mine Blast Along LoC in Poonch | Image: Republic

Poonch: A forest fire triggered a mine explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar and Mankote sectors of Poonch district on Friday. The blast occurred in a forward area, causing panic among security forces and locals.

Video: Forest Fire Triggers Mine Blast Along LoC in Poonch

Firefighting teams, along with the Army and local authorities, rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. 

Security forces remained on high alert to prevent any infiltration attempts that could take advantage of the situation.

Poonch district, located along the LoC, has witnessed frequent forest fires in the past, sometimes due to natural causes and at other times allegedly triggered by hostile elements across the border. 

(More to follow…..)

Updated 18:38 IST, January 31st 2025