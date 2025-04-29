VIDEO: Furious With Arrangements, Siddaramaiah Allegedly Raises Hand To Slap Senior Cop At Public Event

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Monday, was spotted raising his hand and nearly slapping Dharwad Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Narayan Bharamani during a public event at Belagavi in Karnataka.

CM Furious Over Arrangements?

Siddaramaiah, who was said to be furious with the arrangements made at the event, could be seen raising his hand in anger after he called up Bharamani on the stage.

Black Flags Triggered Siddaramaiah?

The incident occurred when the CM was allegedly shown black flags by BJP workers during a rally in the city. Surrounded by Congress leaders and supporters, Siddaramaiah angrily summoned Bharamani and questioned how protesters were allowed to wave black flags inside the venue.

Siddaramaiah Heard Shouting

“Hey, who’s the SP? What are you doing?” Siddaramaiah was heard shouting before the audio faded.

He appeared to raise his hand threateningly towards Baramani, who quickly stepped back.

Siddaramaiah’s actions sparked sharp criticism from leaders across parties with Janata Dal Secular (JDS) posted on X, stating, “Raising your hand to hit the police officer does not bring any glory to your position or dignity. Your term of office is only 5 years. But a government officer serves till the age of 60. Power is not permanent for anyone. Correct your misconduct.”

Condemning the act, Karnataka BJP spokesperson Vijay Prasad said, “Your act of raising your hand against a police officer is a disgrace of the highest order. Your arrogance has crossed all imaginable limits. This is an unforgivable display of contempt for the very institutions you are sworn to uphold.”

BJP MLA and former Union Minister Basanagouda R Patil called the behaviour shocking and demanded an apology. Patil said the CM was demoralising the entire police department. He added that harassing officers for lapses was unacceptable and deserved strong condemnation. He urged Siddaramaiah to apologise unconditionally for his actions.

In response, Congress leader and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar issued a stern warning to the BJP over the black flag protest. He said, “I’m not requesting, I’m warning the BJP. Control your workers, or we won’t allow your events in Karnataka. We’re prepared for any protest."

The controversy followed after BJP criticised Siddaramaiah’s recent 'no need for war' remark involving Pakistan, which was made after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 civilians dead and several injured.