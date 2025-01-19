Video: Gujarat Teen Dies, Pilot Injured as Paragliding Flight Goes Wrong in Himachal Pradesh

Dharamshala: A 19-year-old woman from Gujarat lost her life, and a 29-year-old paragliding pilot was injured after a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh 's Dharamshala, on Saturday evening.

The victim, Bhavsar Khushi, had traveled from Ahmedabad to Himachal Pradesh with her family for a holiday. Additional Superintendent of Police Kangra, Bir Bahadur, stated that Khushi had chosen to go paragliding at the Indrunag site. However, just as she and the pilot were about to take off, the canopy collapsed, causing them both to fall down the hill.

Khushi was pronounced dead at the scene, while the pilot sustained injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim's body has been placed at Zonal Hospital Dharamshala and will be released to her family following the post-mortem examination.

Tourist from Tamil Nadu Dies in Paragliding Accident in Kullu

A 28-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu, identified as Jayash Ram, lost his life in a paragliding accident near the Garsa landing site in Kullu on Friday. The pilot, Ashwani Kumar, sustained severe injuries and has been referred to PGI Chandigarh for treatment.

The accident occurred when two paragliders collided mid-air, reportedly due to one performing acrobatics. The impact caused one paraglider to plummet 100 feet to the ground, leading to the fatal injuries.