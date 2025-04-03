sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 3rd 2025, 18:26 IST

VIDEO | Heavy Rain Hits Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, Causes Waterlogging in Low-Lying Areas

Heavy rainfall lashed Rameswaram on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Reported by: Medha Singh
Heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram
Heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram | Image: IANS

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall lashed Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas. Several parts of the coastal town witnessed continuous showers, affecting normal life.

Low-Lying Areas Submerged

The downpour resulted in minor waterlogging in low-lying areas, causing disruptions to traffic and daily activities. Commuters faced difficulties navigating water-clogged streets, while local vendors struggled to protect their goods from the rain.

IMD Issued High Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu, including Rameswaram, due to an active weather system over the Bay of Bengal. Officials said more showers could follow in the coming days.

Residents Urged to Stay Cautious
Local authorities urged residents in flood-prone areas to take precautions. Civic workers were deployed to clear clogged drains and prevent further water accumulation.

Published April 3rd 2025, 18:26 IST