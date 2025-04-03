VIDEO | Heavy Rain Hits Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, Causes Waterlogging in Low-Lying Areas

Updated April 3rd 2025, 18:26 IST
Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall lashed Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas. Several parts of the coastal town witnessed continuous showers, affecting normal life.
The downpour resulted in minor waterlogging in low-lying areas, causing disruptions to traffic and daily activities. Commuters faced difficulties navigating water-clogged streets, while local vendors struggled to protect their goods from the rain.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu, including Rameswaram, due to an active weather system over the Bay of Bengal. Officials said more showers could follow in the coming days.
Residents Urged to Stay Cautious
Local authorities urged residents in flood-prone areas to take precautions. Civic workers were deployed to clear clogged drains and prevent further water accumulation.
