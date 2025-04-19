VIDEO: Hyderabad Hit by Intense Rains, City Struggles Amid Flooded Streets

Hyderabad Rains: Torrential rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed Hyderabad on Saturday, plunging large parts of the city into chaos. The continuous downpour led to widespread waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and tree falls, with visuals flooding social media showing submerged streets and stranded vehicles.

The downpour severely affected low-lying areas, where knee-deep water inundated homes and roads, making movement nearly impossible. Localities such as Balapur, Falaknuma, and Malakpet were among the worst affected, with residents reporting water entering homes and ground floors.

According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), Kanchanbagh topped the rainfall chart with 80.5 mm, followed by Bahadurpura at 78.8 mm and SRT Colony in Charminar at 76.3 mm. Other severely affected areas included Begum Bazar (69.8 mm), Bandlaguda (69.5 mm), and Dabeerpura (66 mm).

Several other localities such as Edi Bazar and Amberpet also received moderate to heavy rainfall, recording rainfall between 50 and 62 mm.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. With more rain forecasted over the next few days, the GHMC and disaster response teams remain on high alert.

According to officials, nearly 60 tree fall complaints were received by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) yesterday.