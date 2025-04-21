VIDEO: IAF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Gujarat's Jamnagar

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter made an emergency landing on the outskirts of Changa village near Rangmati Dam in Gujarat 's Jamnagar district. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. when the aircraft faced technical difficulties during its flight, prompting the emergency landing. Fortunately, no one onboard was injured.





According to Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu, the IAF helicopter was flying near the Rangmati Dam, located approximately 22 kilometres from the Jamnagar Air Force Station, when it had to make the precautionary landing. Local police arrived promptly at the scene to ensure safety and assist in the incident response.

IAF officials were quick to reach the location and have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the emergency landing.

At this stage, the nature of the technical issues remains unclear, but authorities are looking into all possibilities to ensure the safety of future flights.