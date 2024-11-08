Video: Another Showdown in J&K Assembly Over Article 370 Resolution

Srinagar: A ruckus broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the third consecutive day on Friday as BJP members protested over the special status resolution, prompting Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to marshal out 12 opposition MLAs and Langate legislator Sheikh Khurshid. The commotion intensified when a PDP MLA from Kupwara displayed a banner demanding the restoration of Article 370, sparking a scuffle and loud sloganeering by BJP MLAs.

As the session began, BJP members entered the well of the House, raising slogans like "Pakistani agenda nahi chalega." In response, Speaker Rather directed that they be escorted out by marshals. After the eviction, 11 more BJP MLAs walked out in protest.

The Assembly has seen continuous unrest since Tuesday, following the introduction of a resolution by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. The resolution said, “This Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal.”

"This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," it added.