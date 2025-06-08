VIDEO | Latest Footage Captures Exact Moment Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on Kedarnath Highway

New Delhi: A video has gone viral showing the exact moment a helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing on a highway in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district. The incident took place near Bharasu, close to Guptkashi, during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

In the footage, the blue-and-white helicopter is seen descending and landing in the middle of the road. Eyewitnesses said the chopper had just taken off from a nearby helipad before it developed a technical issue. The video also captures anxious moments as passengers attempted to quickly exit the aircraft, even as the rotor blades continued to spin dangerously.

According to reports, the private helicopter was carrying five pilgrims to Kedarnath when the pilot noticed a sudden fault shortly after takeoff. The helicopter, flown by Captain RPS Sodhi, landed safely on the national highway, briefly disrupting traffic in the area.

Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the pilot suspected a fault in the collective control system — a crucial part of the helicopter’s flight mechanism — and acted swiftly by landing the aircraft as a precautionary measure.

There were no injuries reported, but the emergency landing triggered panic among locals and travelers, given the busy pilgrimage season in the region.