VIDEO: Locals Throw Mud at Tamil Nadu Minister in Cyclone-Hit Area, BJP Reacts

New Delhi: Thiru Ponmudi, a Tamil Nadu minister, was welcomed with handfuls of mud by angry locals during his visit to a flood-affected area on Tuesday. The incident, which highlighted public frustration over the handling of Cyclone Fengal’s aftermath, was captured in a video shared online by BJP state president K Annamalai.

BJP's K Annamalai posted the video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the reaction was a result of growing public dissatisfaction. He criticised the ruling DMK, alleging that its leaders were prioritising photo opportunities over relief efforts. "It was the outcome of public frustration reaching a "boiling point". This is a gentle reminder for DMK about what is on the offing, " he wrote in the post.

"This is the current state of affairs in Tamil Nadu. The CM and the Deputy Chief Minister were busy taking photos in the streets of Chennai while the city received very little rain and did not bother to keep track of the happenings beyond Chennai," the caption read.

VIDEO | Locals Throw Mud at Tamil Nadu Minister in Cyclone-Hit Area

The ruling DMK has not commented on the incident. The state is grappling with the impact of Cyclone Fengal, which claimed at least 10 lives and caused extensive damage across 15 districts. Villages in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi were particularly hard-hit by landslides and heavy rains.

PM Modi Dials CM Stalin Over Flood Situation in Tamil Nadu

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to enquire about the flood situation in parts of the state and assured him of all possible support from the Centre.

Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Announces Rs 5 Lakhs Ex-Gratia for 7 Killed in Landslide

As Cyclone Fengal wreaks havoc across many districts of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of seven people who lost their lives in a landslide due to heavy downpour in Thiruvannamalai district.

"I express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of those who died in this accident and have ordered that each of the families of the deceased be provided with Rs. 5 lakhs each from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a press release.

Cyclone Fengal