Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Pune’s Budhwar Peth

Pune: A fire broke out in a two-strorey clustered structure in Pune’s Budhwar Peth near Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati on Tuesday afternoon. Pune Fire Department reached the spot and successfully doused the flames. There have been no reported casualties. However, the cause of the fire and the extent of property damage are yet to be determined.

Watch the massive fire in Budhwar Peth

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a two-storey clustered structure in the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city. No casualties have been reported. A team from the Pune Fire Department immediately reached the spot and doused the fire.



(Source: Pune Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/5yTJgTLm0P — ANI (@ANI)

More details are awaited…