Updated April 16th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

Pune: A fire broke out in a two-strorey clustered structure in Pune’s Budhwar Peth near Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati on Tuesday.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Pune’s Budhwar Peth | Image:X
Pune: A fire broke out in a two-strorey clustered structure in Pune’s Budhwar Peth near Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati on Tuesday afternoon. Pune Fire Department reached the spot and successfully doused the flames. There have been no reported casualties. However, the cause of the fire and the extent of property damage are yet to be determined. 

More details are awaited…

Published April 16th, 2024 at 16:10 IST