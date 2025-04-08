VIDEO: Mercedes Rams Tree in Noida Days After Lamborghini Crash, Driver Battles For Life

New Delhi: In yet another high-speed crash involving a luxury vehicle, a Mercedes car veered off the road and collided with a tree and an electric pole in Uttar Pradesh's Noida early Monday morning, leaving the driver seriously injured.

The incident occurred around 3 am in Sector 29. According to preliminary police findings, the speeding vehicle mounted the footpath before slamming into a pole and a tree, the impact so intense that the tree snapped and fell on the car. Authorities suspect the driver lost control due to overspeeding.

Police teams reached the site shortly after the incident and rushed the injured driver to a nearby hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be in critical condition.

The crash has added to a growing list of high-speed accidents involving luxury cars in India in recent weeks.

Last month, a Lamborghini Huracan ploughed into two labourers in Noida, raising concerns about reckless driving in urban spaces.

In Chandigarh, a Porsche Cayenne allegedly struck two scooters, killing one man and injuring two women.

Around the same time, a 23-year-old law student from Prayagraj crashed a Volkswagen Virtus into multiple vehicles in Vadodara, resulting in the death of a woman.