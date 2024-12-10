Published 19:06 IST, December 10th 2024
Video: Mother Busy Making Reels Leaves Toddler’s Life On Risk On Busy Highway Road
A video has gone viral where a mother can be seen dancing, alongside a busy roadway, unaware of the danger posed to her young child.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A recently surfaced video has ignited widespread outrage across social media platforms, where a mother can be seen dancing near a busy roadway, ignoring the serious danger her child is facing.
The video has rapidly amassed over 200,000 views, drawing attention to the mother’s reckless behavior.
In the clip, the mother is seen enthusiastically dancing to the music, completely engrossed in her performance. Meanwhile, her toddler begins wandering dangerously close to the busy road. It is only when a child points out towards the toddler and then the mother rushes to grab the child.
The viral footage has sparked an outpouring of criticism from social media users, many of whom expressed shock and dismay at the mother's actions. "This is absolutely irresponsible! No video is worth risking your child’s life in such a manner," one user commented. Another user condemned the behavior, stating, “It’s shocking to see people prioritizing social media fame over their family’s safety and well-being.”
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:11 IST, December 10th 2024