‘Not a Trivial Matter’: Fadnavis Demands Clarity in Swati Maliwal Assault Case | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi: In the wake of shocking revelations surrounding the assault of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken a firm stance, urging both AAP and INDI alliance to address the issue head-on. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Fadnavis emphasized the severity of the incident, highlighting that it wasn't just an attack on an ordinary individual but on a female member of parliament, and further, an instance of sexual harassment within the CM's residence.

Watch | Devendra Fadnavis’ big statement on Swati Maliwal row

Fadnavis stressed that the gravity of the situation cannot be understated, pointing out the involvement of a prominent political figure like Kejriwal. He emphasized the need for both AAP and INDI alliance to provide clarity and accountability in this matter.

"AAP and the INDI alliance must take a position on the Swati Maliwal case, because this incident is not just an ordinary occurrence, but an attack on a female member of parliament belonging to the AAP party, and it is a case of sexual harassment that occurred at the CM's residence,” he said.

“As far as my knowledge goes, this incident happened in the presence of CM Kejriwal. This is not a trivial matter. The INDI alliance and the Aam Aadmi Party will have to clarify their stance on this,” Fadnavis reiterated.