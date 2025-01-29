Video: Outsiders Storm UP School, Assault Students, Vandalize Property

Uttar Pradesh: A group of outsiders allegedly broke into a school in UP's Badaun, assaulted students, and vandalized property following a confrontation between students.

The incident, which occurred at a school on Thana Road in Bilsi Nagar, was captured on CCTV, and the footage has been handed over to the police.

Video: Group of Outsiders Broke Into School

According to school authorities, the violence erupted after a dispute between students escalated.

Soon after, a group of unidentified outsiders entered the school premises, creating chaos and attacking students. One student was reportedly injured during the incident.

The school administration quickly filed a complaint, and the police launched an investigation.