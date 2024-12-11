Video: Parbhani on Edge After Man Tears Constitution Near Ambedkar Statue

Mumbai: An unidentified person on Tuesday damaged a replica of the Constitution held by the statue of B R Ambedkar outside Parbhani railway station in Maharashtra , triggering arson and stone-pelting, police said.

A crowd of around 200 people gathered near the statue after the word spread about the damage caused to the replica of the Constitution and slogans were raised, a senior police official said.

Stones were hurled and incidents of arson were also reported from the area, he said.

Meanwhile, protesters suddenly rushed towards the railway station around 6 pm. Some demonstrators pulled down the locomotive pilot of the Nandigram Express train and roughed him up, the official said.

They blocked the railway tracks for over 30 minutes before being evicted by Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police personnel.

The train finally left the Parbhani station around 6:52 PM.

Protesters demanded strict action against the person responsible for damaging the replica of the Constitution and sought protection for all statues of national leaders.

The situation is peaceful now, the official added.

Followers of B R Ambedkar have called for a bandh.