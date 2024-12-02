VIDEO: PM Modi Gets Emotional Watching The Sabarmati Report, Shares Review

The Sabarmati Report: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday got emotional while watching The Sabarmati Report. Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the film 'The Sabarmati Report' at Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah , Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other MPs also watched the film with the PM. The cast of the film also joined them at the screening.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the 'The Sabarmati Report' and said it was good to see the "truth" come to light.

After watching his film 'The Sabarmati Report' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Vikrant Massey said, "I watched the film with Prime Minister and all cabinet ministers and many MPs. It was a special experience. I will still not be able to express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister."

Actor Jeetendra, on the other hand, revealed, "I told PM Modi that I have spent 50 years in the film industry and for the first time because of my daughter, I have watched a movie with PM. PM Modi told me that I am also watching the first film after becoming the Prime Minister."

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film claims to reveal the truth behind the fire incident in the Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002, killing 59 devotees returning from Ayodhya after participating in a religious ceremony. The film also stars Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.

Last month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched the Vikrant Massey-starrer at Lucknow's Palassio Mall's Audi 7. The Chief Minister had also shared a photo of his meeting with Vikrant on his official X account which was subsequently reposted by the actor.

“Got an opportunity to meet honourable CM Yogi Adityanath whose appreciation inspired the entire team of 'The Sabarmati Report. I heartily thank him for this love and affection,” Vikrant posted later.

The ruling BJP has actively promoted the movie, with many of its state governments making it tax-free.

Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at the time of the incident, which was followed by communal riots, and the state police had blamed a Muslim mob for setting some of the train coaches on fire. Many accused chargesheeted by the police were later convicted in courts.

The incident had triggered a major political row as an enquiry commission constituted by the then railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav , a Congress ally, had claimed that the fire was an accident.