Rishikesh: A video has been doing rounds on social media platforms wherein Uttarakhand police vehicle can be seen entering the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh. The police took this step to arrest a nursing officer accused of molesting a female doctor at the medical facility.

In a 26-second video, security personnel can be seen making way for a white police SUV by moving stretchers, with patients on them, to the sides of the hallway.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “Height of insensitivity. The police vehicle drove through various sections of AIIMS Rishikesh, disrupting patient treatment. Although the police arrested the accused, their approach is completely unacceptable.”

Another user remarked, “Why no siren, only whistles?”

Watch the viral video below.

The cops drove their car inside AIIMS Rishikesh.pic.twitter.com/rZDkCvHipM — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra)

What's the case?

A doctor was allegedly molested by Satish Kumar a nursing officer on the hospital premises on Sunday evening. Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Shankar Singh Bisht said said that Kumar had also sent obscene SMSes to the victim.

A case was registered against the nursing officer under sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation). In response, Kusum Kandwal, Chairperson of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Women, met with the AIIMS administration. She urged them to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action against the accused. Additionally, she called for the formation of a committee to probe the incident.

Protesters demand 'termination' of nursing officer

A day after the incident, resident doctors protested demanding the "termination" of the accused. The resident doctors gathered outside the office of the Dean (Academics) and raised slogans. They demanded the nursing officer's immediate termination of service and said that mere suspension was not enough for the offence he had committed, Medical Superintendent Sanjiv Kumar Mittal said.

A nursing officer at AlIMS Rishikesh has been suspended and detained for allegedly molesting a junior resident doctor.



Medical students are protesting and demanding his termination.



We stand with the victims and call for immediate action. @ukcmo



pic.twitter.com/STxgu6UEw0 — KiranPrakash Social Welfare Foundation (@kpswforg)

They also demanded the suspension of assistant nursing superintendent ANS Sinoj who had put the nursing officer on duty, Mittal said. The accused, Satish Kumar, allegedly molested the doctor on the hospital premises on Sunday evening and also sent an obscene SMS to her, Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Shankar Singh Bisht had said earlier.

