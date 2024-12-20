Video: Pune Woman Slaps Drunk Man in Bus For Allegedly Harassing Her

Pune: A woman traveling on a bus in Pune slapped a man at least 25 times after he allegedly touched her.

Priya Laskhare, a sports teacher from Shirdi, was traveling with her husband and child when a heavily intoxicated man allegedly began harassing her. According to Priya, the man physically touched her despite her repeated warnings to stop. When he refused to back off, Priya decided to take matters into her own hands.

Priya stood up, grabbed the man by his collar, and slapped him at least 25 times, confronting the offender in front of fellow passengers. The bus conductor later intervened.

After the confrontation, Priya dragged the man to the nearest police station near Shaniwarwada. However, when officers suggested she file an official complaint, Priya chose not to pursue legal action at that time.

A police official confirmed that while she reported the incident, she declined to lodge a formal complaint.

“Only when women stand together can such crimes be stopped,” Priya said.

“This is deeply disappointing,” Priya said, reflecting on the lack of intervention from other women. “It shows that we need to empower each other to act in such situations. Women need to stand up for each other, especially in times like these.”