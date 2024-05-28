Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi narrowly escaped injury as a portion of the dais collapsed during an election rally in Bihar on Monday. A portion of the make-shift stage sagged and caved in. RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti was leading Gandhi while holding his hand towards his seat.

Watch | Rahul Gandhi escapes unhurt as portion of dais caves in

Watch: Chaos erupted at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Paliganj, Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency pic.twitter.com/HfTDjG46i5 — IANS (@ians_india)

Rahul Gandhi, in the viral video can be seen struggling for balance, however, Bharti quickly held the Congress leader by the hand, helping him regain his balance and they smilingly told anxious security personnel, who ran to help, that the Congress leader was fine.