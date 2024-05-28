Updated May 27th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

Video: Rahul Gandhi Narrowly Escapes Unhurt After Portion of Dais Caves in at Bihar’s Paliganj Rally

Bihar: RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti was leading Rahul Gandhi while holding his hand towards his seat.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Video: Rahul Gandhi Narrowly Escapes Unhurt After Portion of Dais Caves in at Bihar’s Paliganj Rally | Image:IANS
Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi narrowly escaped injury as a portion of the dais collapsed during an election rally in Bihar on Monday. A portion of the make-shift stage sagged and caved in. RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti was leading Gandhi while holding his hand towards his seat. 

Watch | Rahul Gandhi escapes unhurt as portion of dais caves in

Rahul Gandhi, in the viral video can be seen struggling for balance, however, Bharti quickly held the Congress leader by the hand, helping him regain his balance and they smilingly told anxious security personnel, who ran to help, that the Congress leader was fine.

Advertisement

Published May 27th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Rahul GandhiLalu Prasad Yadav