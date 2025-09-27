Video Showing Moments Before Tragedy at Actor Vijay’s Political Rally in Karur

Karur Stampede: A chilling video has emerged capturing the tense moments leading up to the tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

The footage, now circulating widely on social media, shows an overwhelming crowd surging around the stage, with visible signs of distress and confusion among attendees.

Video Shows Moments Before Stampede