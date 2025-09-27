Republic World
Updated 27 September 2025 at 22:26 IST

Video Showing Moments Before Tragedy at Actor Vijay’s Political Rally in Karur

A chilling video has emerged capturing the tense moments leading up to the tragic stampede at TVK chief and actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu
Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu | Image: Republic

Karur Stampede: A chilling video has emerged capturing the tense moments leading up to the tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. 

The footage, now circulating widely on social media, shows an overwhelming crowd surging around the stage, with visible signs of distress and confusion among attendees. 

Video Shows Moments Before Stampede

Karur Stampede Aftermath
The stampede claimed over 30 lives, including women and children, and left dozens injured. Actor Vijay left the rally midway following the incident. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered senior ministers and officials to oversee relief efforts.

Published By : Rishi Shukla

Published On: 27 September 2025 at 22:18 IST

