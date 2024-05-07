Updated May 7th, 2024 at 12:23 IST
Video Shows 11-Year-Old Pune Boy Succumbing To Death After A Cricket Ball Hits His Genitals | WATCH
Viral Video: Shaurya was participating in the game as a bowler when he took a strong blow from the batter that struck him squarely in the genitalia.
Pune: A tragic death happened in the Lohegaon area of Pune, Maharashtra, when an 11-year-old boy was struck by a ball on his genitalia while playing cricket with his friends. The deceased boy has been identified as Shambhu Kalidas Khandve, also known as Shaurya. During the summer break, he was having fun playing cricket with his friends.
Shaurya was participating in the game as a bowler when he took a strong blow from the batter that struck him squarely in the genitalia. Shaurya was hit so hard that he fell to the ground right away, groaning in pain. Shaurya's friends were shocked by his sudden collapse and raced to his aid, but they were unable to bring him back to consciousness. After the boy was taken to the hospital by bystanders, he was pronounced dead after arriving. At the Airport Police Station, an accidental death case was filed in this regard.
In Rajkot, Gujarat, two children, one of whom was 14, died last month from what seemed to be sudden cardiac arrest. Little Renish Nakani, who lives in the Vavdi area, was playing cricket near his house when he suddenly died. When he was admitted to the civil hospital, the doctors declared him dead even though he was unconscious when he was taken there.
