Video shows Asteroid Hitting Yakutsk In Russia

Science: A 1-meter asteroid has just struck Yakutsk , Russia. The fireball lit up the whole sky. The glittering asteroid was caught on camera.

Asteroid Hitting Yakutsk In Russia

Nasa had earlier forecasted that an asteroid will impact Earth's atmosphere and create a harmless fireball over eastern Russia's Olyokminsky District.

Several video of the 70cm asteroid that entered earths atmosphere over northern Siberia today has gone viral on social media.

NASA is closely monitoring this massive asteroid named 447755 (2007 JX2), which is set to pass by Earth on Tuesday. According to scientists the asteroid is large and moving at high speed, but poses no threat to our planet.

The asteroid was caught on camera as it hit the surface of the earth. Residents who saw it live are now sharing it online.

Key Details of the Asteroid:

- Size of asteroid: The asteroid is approximately 1,300 feet in diameter, comparable to the size of a large stadium.

- Speed: It is traveling through space at an immense velocity of 44,000 km/h.

- Closest Approach: The asteroid will pass by Earth at 4:46 AM (IST) on Tuesday.

- Distance: At its closest, it will be 5.5 million kilometers away—more than 14 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. While this is considered close in space terms, it is a safe distance.