Bareilly: In a distressing incident, a man was pushed off a terrace of a five-star hotel where he had gone to attend a party, in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

The victim has been identified as Sarthak Agrawal, a businessman. The whole incident was captured on CCTV. Visuals from the crime scene shows a man pushing Sarthak off the terrace.

UP : बरेली के होटल रेडिसन में व्यापारी नेता के पुत्र सार्थक अग्रवाल को मारपीट के बाद फर्स्ट फ्लोर से नीचे फेंक दिया। उसको गंभीर चोटें आई हैं।



दरअसल, होटल में एक फैमिली प्रोग्राम था। कुछ व्यापारी शराब पीए हुए थे। रिदिम अरोड़ा, सतीश अरोड़ा पर FIR हुई। pic.twitter.com/WEaRJxRSTR — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP)

According to sources, an argument broke out between the victim and the accused’s son, Ridim Arora. The altercation soon snowballed into a physical assault with Ridim’s father beating up the victim before pushing him off the terrace.

Sources revealed the victim had gone to attend a party at the hotel with his friends, including Ridim. Sarthak was admitted to a hospital in critical conditions.

In the video, the accused, identified as Sanjeev Arora, can be seen slapping him mercilessly several times. After pushing him down, Sanjeev began slapping another person standing nearby.

Police have registered an FIR in the matter. The FIR stated that the accused was drunk and assaulted the victim without any provocation.

A case of assault leading to grievous injury has also been registered in connection to the case.