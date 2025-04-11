Video Shows Chemical Ripening of Tomatoes, Sparks Health Fears

New Delhi: Today, agriculture has evolved, or perhaps devolved, into a race for higher yields and faster profits. Chemicals, once considered an exception, have now become the rule. Fertilizers, pesticides, and other synthetic substances are sprayed liberally across fields to maximize production, and even after harvest, many fruits and vegetables are treated with chemicals to make them appear fresher and last longer.

A recent viral video has once again stirred fears about the state of food safety in our markets.

The video, shared by a content creator, shows a farmer dipping freshly harvested tomatoes into a chemical solution. The reason behind this chemical bath? To artificially ripen the tomatoes from their green, unripe state into a glossy red, fooling the eye and buying time before they begin to spoil.

Watch the Video

Tomatoes, known for their short shelf life, naturally begin to soften and rot within days of harvesting. When market prices dip, some farmers hold back their stock in hopes of better returns.

However, this delay often leads to the inevitable spoilage of produce. To counter this, the practice of artificially ripening tomatoes by dipping them in chemical solutions has become common. These chemicals accelerate the color change, making them appear fresh for a longer period.

While artificial ripening may seem like a simple solution to extend shelf life, the chemicals used in the process are far from harmless.

Experts warn that substances like calcium carbide, a common ripening agent, can leave dangerous residues on fruits and vegetables. If consumed in significant quantities, these chemicals can lead to a range of health complications.