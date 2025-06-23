Video Shows Massive Landslide Blocks Badrinath Highway Amid Char Dham Rush

NEW DELHI: Continuous heavy rainfall since Sunday night led to a massive landslide near Bhanerpani, Pipalkoti, on Monday morning, completely blocking the Badrinath National Highway.

Chamoli Police and the Chardham Police Control Room confirmed that road-clearing operations are in progress, but efforts are being slowed down due to the constant falling of rocks from the hilltop.

A dramatic video shared by Chamoli Police shows the highway stretch covered in debris, with large rocks, mud, and loose soil tumbling down the hillside, posing serious danger to vehicles. Authorities have advised travelers to postpone their journeys until the road is safe again.

Chamoli Police on X-

"Due to continuous rain since late night, the Badrinath National Highway is blocked near #Bhanerpani (Pipalkoti). The work to open it is going on. Due to the continuous falling of stones from the hill, the work of opening the road is being hindered."