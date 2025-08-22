Video Shows Moment Drone Hits Police Helicopter in Colombia, Leaving 8 Officers Dead

Colombia: A police helicopter in Colombia was shot down on Thursday in a deadly drone attack that killed eight officers and left several others injured. The attack took place in the department of Antioquia, in the country’s north, during a government operation to eradicate coca crops (the plant used to produce cocaine).

Video footage of the incident, which has surfaced online, shows the moment the helicopter was struck mid-air and crashed in flames. Thick black smoke can be seen rising from the crash site, confirming the aircraft’s destruction.

According to President Gustavo Petro, the attack was carried out by dissident members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). These groups, which rejected the 2016 peace agreement, remain active in parts of the country heavily involved in drug trafficking.

“The police helicopter was attacked with a drone while flying over coca plantations,” President Petro said in a statement on X.

The helicopter was transporting police personnel assigned to a coca eradication task force. The mission was part of Colombia’s broader efforts to fight drug production, which remains one of the country’s biggest security challenges.

Preliminary Investigation Confirms Drone Strike

Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed that a drone was used in the attack, causing an explosion and fire onboard. The helicopter lost control shortly afterward and crashed in a rural area of Antioquia.

Eight officers were confirmed dead, and eight others were injured. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or provided updates on the injured.

Armed Groups Blamed

President Petro suspected the Gulf Clan, Colombia’s largest active drug cartel, of carrying out the attack. However, further investigation pointed to FARC dissidents, particularly a group known as the Central General Staff (EMC), led by guerrilla commander Iván Mordisco.

The president said the attack may have been in retaliation for a recent cocaine seizure believed to belong to the group.

The attack comes as Colombia struggles with a rise in violence linked to drug trafficking and the reemergence of armed groups. President Petro, who came to power in 2022 promising a policy of “total peace” through dialogue, has recently faced criticism for being too lenient on guerrilla and criminal organizations.

Following the attack, Petro announced plans to classify the EMC, Segunda Marquetalia, and the Gulf Clan as terrorist organizations, signaling a tougher stance on armed groups.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, coca cultivation in Colombia reached a record 253,000 hectares in 2023, further complicating government efforts to control drug production and violence.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, and additional security forces have been deployed to the region. No arrests have been made so far.