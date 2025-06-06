Video Shows People Jumping Over Fare Collection Gates At A Bengaluru Metro Station On June 4 When Stampede Occurred Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru: Two days after the Bengaluru stadium stampede, a video surfaced showing massive crowd at a Bengaluru metro station, where thousands of fans were waiting to board trains to reach the RCB victory felicitation site.

Several videos have emerged, capturing the mammoth gathering at one of Bengaluru's metro stations as excited fans made their way to the victory celebration venue.

One of the videos shows passengers violating rules by jumping over the ticket-token barriers that control access to the platform.

Footage that has now gone viral depicts several individuals jumping over the barriers instead of waiting for the gates to open, in a rush to board the train.

Other clips also show the overwhelming crowd at the station, as cricket enthusiasts eagerly made their way to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory.

The scenes at the metro stations clearly reflected the scale of the crowd heading toward the victory celebrations, where IPL winners RCB were to be felicitated. However, no adequate arrangements were made to manage the crowd outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the stampede occurred.

At least 11 people, mostly youngsters, lost their lives, while over 30 were injured.