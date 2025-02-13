Video Shows RJD Leader, Wearing Just Undergarments, Consuming Alcohol In Dry State Bihar

Patna: A video is going vial on social media showing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Shakti Singh flouting rules in dry state Bihar as he is seen consuming alcohol in a very casual attire wearing just bare minimum.

The video, which has been shared by BJP Bihar on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shows RJD's Shakti Singh sitting on a sofa wearing just bare minimum clothes (undergarments), with some food and alcohol in glasses on the table. Some other people are also seen in the room."

The BJP while sharing the video has accused the RJD leader of violating liquor rules in dry state Bihar. The party led by Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav is current sitting in the opposition.

Reacting to the video, Shakti Singh at first dismissed the allegations but later said that this was a violation of his privacy. “This is a violation of my privacy, so I will not react to it a the moment,” Shakti Singh said.