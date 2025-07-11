Video Shows Shiv Sena Leader With Alleged Cash Bag | WATCH

Updated 11 July 2025 at 16:05 IST
New Delhi: Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat has landed in fresh controversy after a video surfaced showing him with a bag allegedly stuffed with cash. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, has intensified scrutiny over the financial dealings of leaders in the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.
This is a developing story…
Published 11 July 2025 at 15:49 IST