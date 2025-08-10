Video: Stray Dog Attacks 8-Year-Old Boy, Father Outside Their House In Tamil Nadu's Madurai

In the video, stray dog can be seen attacking 8 year old boy and his father outside their home. | Image: X

Madurai: A shocking CCTV video from Madurai has gone viral, showing a stray dog attacking an 8-year-old boy and his father outside their home.

The terrifying incident happened in a residential area near the Mattuthavani bus stand and has once again raised questions about stray dog control in cities.

According to police, the child, Senthil, a Class 3 student, was on his way to the bathroom before going to school when the stray dog suddenly entered through an open gate and attacked him. The dog bit him on his arms, legs, and thighs.

Hearing his son's screams, Muthusamy, 40, rushed out and tried to save the boy, but the dog turned aggressive and bit the father too.

The entire incident was captured on the home’s CCTV camera, showing the dog running around wildly, barking and chasing other family members.

Both father and son were rushed to the Madurai Government Hospital. The boy received stitches in three places and was given anti-rabies vaccines. Muthusamy was also treated and vaccinated.

Locals Blame Open Waste and Civic Neglect

Residents of the area say that stray dogs are a daily problem. They claim that the animals are attracted by fish waste and leftover food dumped by nearby hotels, especially near the bus stand.

“The city corporation must act quickly. Hotels should be fined for dumping food waste openly,” said a resident.

It reportedly took the Madurai Corporation’s animal control team nearly an hour to catch the dog after the attack.

Supreme Court Already Raised Concerns

This incident comes just weeks after the Supreme Court of India took suo motu cognisance of rising dog bite cases in India. The court called the numbers "disturbing and alarming."