VIDEO: They Find It 'Boring' To Hear A Tribal: PM Modi Condemns Sonia Gandhi’s 'Poor Lady' Remark

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, came down heavily on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her remark on President Droupadi Murmu .

Modi, while addressing a public rally at Delhi's Dwarka, said, “They (Gandhi family) find it boring to hear a tribal.”

PM Modi further said, “President Murmu hails from Orissa from a tribal family. She has reached here from the jungles of Orissa. Her mother tongue is not Hindi despite that she inspired the House. But, Congress' royal family is insulting her.”

Soon after the President delivered her address to a joint sitting of Parliament, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen discussing the speech in the Parliament complex.

"The poor lady, the President, was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi was purportedly heard saying in a video doing the rounds on social media.

Congress leaders' comments on President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Parliament clearly hurt the dignity of the high office and therefore are unacceptable, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday.

The President's office said it believed it might be the case that these leaders were not acquainted with "the idiom and discourse in Indian languages such as Hindi," and thus formed a wrong impression.

"In any case, such comments are in poor taste, unfortunate and entirely avoidable," the President's office said in a statement.

