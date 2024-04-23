Advertisement

New Delhi: Disappointment over not getting a beautician's appointment, led a woman to set the latter’s car on fire. The Chicago-based beautician, identified as Marcella, shared her ordeal on social media platform Instagram on Sunday, claiming that the accused was one of her clients. She posted a video wherein the accused woman, her client, can be seen torching her car.

Along with the video, she wrote, “I wasn’t gone do this but here’s WHY over some LASHES !!! & please post me getting my ass beat!(sic).”

The client resorted to the violent act after she couldn’t secure an appointment from Marcella.

Several netizens react to her post, with a user commenting, “So sis that blew up this lady car is now facing jail time and loosing her child, over some lashes and a missed appointment. This generation WILD AF.”

“Crashin out over some lashes is insane. these people have NOTHING to lose,” another user wrote.

“ If she did this over lashes imagine what she a do bout her man,” a user wrote jokingly.

The woman also shared screenshots of the texts exchanged between both the parties.

