Video: US B-2 Stealth Bombers Return After Historic Strike On Iran’s Nuke Sites

New Delhi: The US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers that conducted precision strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities have returned safely to their home field at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, the Pentagon announced on Sunday. This was the biggest B-2 mission in US military history, and it was called Operation Midnight Hammer.

Seven B-2 bombers touched down at the base, which is home to the 509th Bomb Wing, the only B-2-capable unit in the US Air Force, according to the Associated Press. Only a day before, the aircraft, which was built for deep-penetration strategic bombing, had unexpectedly attacked Iranian nuclear targets. The first group of four aircraft circled the base before landing on a clear afternoon. Shortly later, a second three-person crew touched down in ten minutes.