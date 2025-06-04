Videos Capture The Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium As RCB Victory Lap Turns Ugly

Bengaluru Stampede: What was meant to be a grand celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title ended in tragedy on Wednesday evening after a massive stampede at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium reportedly claimed at least 11 lives. Several others were injured according to reports.

The Karnataka government had organised a mega event at the Vidhana Soudha to honour the team’s historic victory after an 18-year wait. However, the event drew an overwhelming number of fans.

A stampede broke out at the entry gates as thousands pushed and jostled to get a glimpse of their cricketing heroes.

Soon after the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the Congress-led state government, accusing it of poor planning and negligence.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted on X: “Tragic stampede in Bengaluru. A celebration has turned into a nightmare. This heartbreaking incident could have been avoided. The lack of basic administrative foresight and failure in crowd control by the state government has led to an irreparable loss. Accountability must be fixed.”