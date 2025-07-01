Vienna Bound Air India Flight Drops 900 Feet Mid-Air After Take Off, Pilots Grounded As Probe Begins

Updated 1 July 2025 at 13:52 IST
New Delhi: Days after the deadly Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, an Air India, Delhi-Vienna flight plunged 900 feet mid-air. The incident occurred on June 14, when the flight AI-187, a Boeing 777, departed from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and safely reached Vienna after a nine hours and eight minutes flight.
However, soon after takeoff the aircraft reportedly lost altitude which triggered stall and ground proximity warnings including several reiterations of “Don't sink” alerts. Fortunately, the pilots acted calmly and stabilized the plane in time. The journey then continued safely despite unfavorable weather conditions.
Published 1 July 2025 at 13:44 IST