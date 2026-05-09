Vijay Finally Secures Majority Mark Of 118 MLAs As VCK Extends Much-Needed Support To End Stalemate In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has extended its much-needed support to actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy, ending the political stalemate in Tamil Nadu. With VCK's support, Vijay finally has secured the majority mark of 118 MLAs and is now set to stake claim to form the government in the state.

VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan has given the official confirmation letter to Aadhav Arjuna, TVK's General Secretary for Election Campaign Management.

VCK leader Vanni Arasu presented the letter on behalf of the party. The letter read, "Under the instructions of our Party President Thol. Thirumavalavan, I, Vanni Arasu, as the Leader of the Legislature Party of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on behalf of our two Members of Legislative Assembly, do hereby convey our unconditional support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam under the leadership of its President and Legislative Party Leader, Mr. C. Joseph Vijay, for the purpose of formation of the Government in the State of Tamil Nadu.

“This support is extended pursuant to the results of the General Assembly Elections held for the State of Tamil Nadu…and is being conveyed in the interest of stable and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu,” it added.

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Vijay To Meet Governor For 4th Time

Vijay is set to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at around 5 pm today to stake claim to form the government for the fourth time this week. In the last three meetings, the Governor rejected Vijay's bid to form the government, telling him that he was short of majority and needed to come back with fresh numbers.

Vijay's Roller Coastar Ride Towards Majority

Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats out of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. As Vijay won from two seats (Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East), the actual number of seats in TVK's hand totaled to 107 as of now.

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In a crucial boost to Vijay’s numbers, Congress ended its alliance with outgoing CM MK Stalin's DMK party and extended support to TVK earlier this week. Congress won five seats in the elections, hence, with its support TVK's strength jumped to 112 MLAs.

However, Vijay still needed six more MLAs to reach the majority mark.

On Friday, CPI (M) and CPI extended support to TVK. With the alliance of these parties, Vijay's numbers jumped to 116 MLAs, two short of the majority mark. Later, it was reported that Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also pledged its support to Vijay. However, IUML withdrew its support and VCK failed to give any official conformation.

On Saturday evening, VCK finally offered an official letter of support to TVK, finally ending the stalemate in Tamil Nadu.

Here are the number of seats contributed by each parties: