‘Vijay Mama Will Always Be There For You’: TVK’s Chief Emotional First Speech As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Wins Hearts

Tamil Nadu: Marking what many called a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam chief C. Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state on Sunday. Officially beginning his political journey as Chief Minister, Vijay delivered an emotional and humble first speech moments after taking oath at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to him and nine ministers of his Cabinet. The ceremony witnessed loud cheers from supporters and alliance leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, as Vijay addressed the crowd for the first time as Chief Minister.

‘This Is A New Beginning’: Vijay’s First Message As CM

Soon after taking oath, Vijay thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for giving him a historic mandate and called for collective efforts to build a “fresh new government”.

“Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning the start of a new era of secular, social justice,” Vijay said as the stadium erupted in applause.

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The actor-turned-politician said he would remain honest with the public and would never make unrealistic promises.

“My dear people, my own family I am not some divine messenger or prophet. I am just an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never deceive you with false promises. I will only promise what is possible,” Vijay said.

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Promising to fulfil the commitments made during the election campaign, Vijay said he would remain indebted to the people of Tamil Nadu for the support they had shown him.

‘I Do Not Come From A Royal Family’

In one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony, Vijay spoke about his journey from cinema to politics and described himself as an ordinary person connected to the people.

“I do not come from a royal family. I am just like your son, your daughter, your elder brother, or your younger brother. That is how I see myself. And it was because you saw me that way that you gave me such a great place in cinema,” he said.

“Now, leaving all of that behind and entering politics to repay my debt of gratitude to you, you embraced me with so much love and affection, saying, 'We are here for you, Vijay. We will take care of everything,” he added.

Vijay also gave a special mention to Gen Z supporters and children who popularly call him “Vijay Mama”.

“A special word of thanks to the little friends who call me 'Vijay Mama.' It is because of them that all of this has happened. I will repay my debt of gratitude to you by working for your future. Stay confident this Vijay Mama will always be there for you,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi, Alliance Leaders Attend Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with leaders from alliance parties including VCK, CPI and CPI(M), whose backing helped TVK cross the majority mark in the Assembly.

Vijay also praised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal for their assistance in his bid to establish a government. Following his oath, Vijay signed his first formal documents as Chief Minister on stage, with Rahul Gandhi sitting alongside him.

Along with Vijay, nine ministers took oath in the inaugural TVK Cabinet: N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K A Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraj, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu, and S Keerthana.

TVK’s Historic Rise To Power

TVK's emergence in Tamil Nadu politics has been one of the most significant political stories in recent years.

Founded in 2024, the party made unexpected political debut by capturing 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, becoming the single-largest party and breaking the DMK and AIADMK's decades-long domination in the state.

However, Vijay initially fell short of a majority, but was subsequently able to form the government with the assistance of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML.

Vijay, often known as "Thalapathy," garnered large audiences throughout the election campaign, with many equating his political rise to that of former actor and chief minister M. G. Ramachandran.