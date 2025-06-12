Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING Vijay Rupani, Former Gujarat CM, Dies In Air India Ahmedabad-London Plane Crash

Updated 12 June 2025 at 18:57 IST

BREAKING Vijay Rupani, Former Gujarat CM, Dies In Air India Ahmedabad-London Plane Crash

Vijay Rupani was traveling to London to bring his wife back when he died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Nation mourns the tragic loss.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Air India plane crash, vijay rupani dies
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani dies in Air India Ahmedabad London plane crash | Image: File photo

Ahmedabad: Vijay Rupani, former Gujarat Chief Minister, has died in Air India Ahmedabad-London plane crash. The former Chief Minister was travelling to London and was supposed to return with his wife.

The Air India Ahmedabad-London flight crashed with 242 passengers onboard minutes after it took off from the Ahmedabad airport.  

More to follow…

Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 12 June 2025 at 18:19 IST