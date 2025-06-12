BREAKING Vijay Rupani, Former Gujarat CM, Dies In Air India Ahmedabad-London Plane Crash

Updated 12 June 2025 at 18:57 IST
Ahmedabad: Vijay Rupani, former Gujarat Chief Minister, has died in Air India Ahmedabad-London plane crash. The former Chief Minister was travelling to London and was supposed to return with his wife.
The Air India Ahmedabad-London flight crashed with 242 passengers onboard minutes after it took off from the Ahmedabad airport.
More to follow…
Published 12 June 2025 at 18:19 IST