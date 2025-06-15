Gujarat's Former CM Vijay Rupani’s DNA Matched 70 Hours After Air India Crash, Last Rites to Be Held in Rajkot

Ahmedabad: The body of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has been identified through DNA testing, nearly 70 hours after the Air India Flight AI171 crash near Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat Forensics team confirmed the DNA match at around 11:10 am on Sunday, said H P Sanghvi, Director of the Gujarat Forensics Team. Rupani’s remains will now be handed over to his family for final rites.

His body will be flown to Rajkot from Ahmedabad in a chartered flight. According to Rajkot police, his last journey will begin from Prakash Society and end at Ramnathpara crematorium.

The police have announced traffic restrictions on this route. All vehicle entry will be stopped one hour before the procession begins.

Air India Flight Crashed

Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed on June 12 shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The plane hit a building in BJ Medical College campus, just over 1 km from the runway.

The crash killed 241 of the 242 people onboard. Vijay Rupani, 68, was among the passengers. Only one person survived the disaster.