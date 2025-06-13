Vijay Rupani’s Vehicles Are All Number Plated 1206, He Died On The Same Date

What is worth noticing is the numerical coincidence surrounding Rupani’s death. According to various reports, Rupani was deeply attached to the number 1206. | Image: File photo

Air India Flight Crash: Former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Rupani lost his life in the Air India plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12. The London-bound Air India Flight AI 171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 242 people on board.

Rupani, who was traveling to London to meet his daughter, could not survive.

The Numerology: ‘1206’

What is worth noticing is the numerical coincidence surrounding Rupani’s death. According to various reports, Rupani was deeply attached to the number 1206, which reportedly featured on all his personal vehicles.

Ironically, the crash occurred on 12/06, the very date.

Adding to the connection:

His seat number on the flight was 12

His boarding time was 12:10 PM

His vehicle registration plates all bore the number 1206

Netizens React

Social media erupted with emotional reactions. One user pointed out, “1206 = 9, Flight AI 171 = 9,” while another observed, “He lived with 1206 on every car. He left the world on 12/06. When numbers turn into dates, and dates into destiny... The universe doesn’t always whisper. Sometimes, it screams.”

The internet flooded with tributes, disbelief, and eerie reflections on fate.

BJP state president CR Patil confirmed Rupani’s death and expressed deep sorrow over the loss. “It’s an irreplaceable loss to the party and the state,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew to Ahmedabad hours after the incident. He met the lone survivor of the crash, a cabin crew member who remains critical.

Shah later addressed the media, calling it one of the darkest days in Gujarat’s recent memory and said the government would ensure a thorough investigation.

Flight AI 171 had 242 people on board, including passengers and crew, when it crashed moments after takeoff. Rescue operations continued late into the evening.