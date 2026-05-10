Vijay Sworn In As Tamil Nadu CM; Celebs And Political Leaders Pour Wishes In

Chennai: In a historical political shift, actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay (popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay) was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today, Sunday, May 10, 2026.

The ceremony, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, marks the end of nearly sixty years of alternating rule between the DMK and AIADMK.

Vijay, the founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), took the oath of office in a high-profile ceremony attended by thousands of supporters and key national leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Governor of Tamil Nadu, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, administered the oath to the 51-year-old leader and nine other cabinet ministers.

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Wishes Pour in from Celebs, Political Leaders

The film industry, which has long been a launchpad for Tamil Nadu’s political giants, erupted in celebration.

Leading the tributes was veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan, who has consistently championed a departure from traditional Dravidian politics.

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Sharing his congratulations to Thalapathy Vijay after he took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Kamal Haasan posted on his X handle, "May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations."

Lyricist Vivek, who also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Thalapathy Vijay at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, wrote on X, "Have been here countless times for My Man's audio launches. This feels completely different."

Jana Nayagan actress Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Woahhhh. @actorvijay... or as it should now say, Chief Minister Vijay. Sir."

PM Modi congratulates Thalapathy Vijay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his congratulations and wrote, "Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people."