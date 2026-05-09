THALAPATHY RAJ: Vijay to Take Oath as Tamil Nadu CM on Monday, Ending 5-Day Political Thriller

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Monday. This comes after he met state Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and staked claim to form government in the state, with the backing of 120 MLAs.

Vijay, who is set to become CM for the first time, has changed the political landscape of Tamil Nadu, ending the long-standing dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the state.

4th Time Charm

Thalapathy Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, Chennai, on Saturday for the fourth time in the week.

In the last three meetings, the Governor rejected Vijay's bid to form the government, telling him that he was short of majority and needed to come back with fresh numbers. However, this time he met the government with the the support of 120 MLAs.

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Vijay's Roller Coaster Ride Towards Majority

Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats out of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. As Vijay won from two seats (Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East), the actual number of seats in TVK's hand totaled to 107 as of now.

In a crucial boost to Vijay’s numbers, Congress ended its alliance with outgoing CM MK Stalin's DMK party and extended support to TVK earlier this week. Congress won five seats in the elections, hence, with its support TVK's strength jumped to 112 MLAs.

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However, Vijay still needed six more MLAs to reach the majority mark.

On Friday, CPI (M) and CPI extended support to TVK. With the alliance of these parties, Vijay's numbers jumped to 116 MLAs, two short of the majority mark. Later, it was reported that Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also pledged its support to Vijay. However, IUML withdrew its support and VCK failed to give any official conformation.

On Saturday evening, VCK and IUML finally offered official letters of support to TVK, finally ending the stalemate in Tamil Nadu.

Here are the number of seats contributed by each parties:

Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) - 107 seats

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) - 2 seats

Communist Party of India (CPI) - 2 seats

Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) - 2 seats

Congress - 5 seats

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) - 2 seats

TVK's Blockbuster Performance In Elections

Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), founded by Vijay in February 2024, made a historic debut in the April 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, shaking up the state's traditional political landscape.

TVK swept the elections, winning 108 seats out of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. As Vijay won from two seats (Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East), the actual number of seats in TVK's hand totals to 107 as of now.