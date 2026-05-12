Vijay’s First Major Strike: Tamil Nadu CM Orders Closure of Over 700 TASMAC Liquor Shops Near Schools, Temples

New Delhi: Marking his first significant policy move since taking office, Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday mandated the shutdown of 717 state-run liquor shops located within 500 meters of educational, religious, and transit hubs, effective within two weeks across the state.

The state government data indicates that the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) is presently operating a network of 4,765 retail liquor outlets throughout the state.

Acting on the Chief Minister's directives, authorities conducted a comprehensive statewide audit to pinpoint liquor shops situated in close proximity to schools, colleges, religious sites, and bus stations.

The survey identified 276 shops near religious sites, 186 near schools, and 255 near bus terminals, bringing the total slated for closure to 717. Officials noted that the initiative seeks to enforce tighter regulations and respond to public grievances regarding the presence of liquor outlets in sensitive areas.

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Executed just days after his swearing-in, this initial policy intervention is being spotlighted by the new administration as a pivotal social reform designed to curb the ease of access to alcohol in sensitive public zones.

The 51-year-old actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister on Sunday following his party’s (TVK) meteoric rise to become the state’s single largest entity. Supported by a bloc including Congress, the Left, VCK, and the Muslim League, the TVK has established the first coalition administration in the history of Tamil Nadu.

