‘Pained’ by Karur stampede, Vijay’s TVK Cancels Public Meetings For 2 Weeks

New Delhi: Actor-politician Vijay announced his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Wednesday that he would be canceling his public meeting schedule for the next two weeks due to the lingering controversy surrounding the Karur rally stampede. These meetings might take place at a later time.

The party taking to X, said in Tamil “In this situation where we are in pain and sorrow over the loss of our loved ones, the public meeting program of our party leader for the next two weeks is being temporarily postponed. We inform you with the approval of our party leader that new details regarding this public meeting will be announced later,”

This comes only a day after TVK head Vijay claimed that his heart was filled with "pain" in a video address about the Karur rally stampede.

In a roughly five-minute speech, Vijay prayed for the injured people's quick recovery and conveyed his profound sorrow over the lives lost in the disaster.

The TVK head explained his decision to leave the site following the rush, stating that he did not want to incite further fear or start another undesirable situation there. Vijay stated that "all the truth will come out soon" while denying any misconduct on his or TVK's side.

The stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur on September 27 claimed the lives of up to 41 people. Two TVK officials were detained in relation to the tragedy: Paun Raj, a Karur town official, and Mathiyazhagan, the Karur West District Secretary. A judge on Tuesday placed Paun Raj under judicial arrest until October 14.

Additionally, the police also charged Aadhav Arjuna, the general secretary of TVK campaign management, a third member, for allegedly using social media to call for "Gen Z" protests in opposition to the existing state government.